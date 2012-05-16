FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ambow Education further delays annual report
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Ambow Education further delays annual report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Ambow Education Holding Ltd further delayed the filing of its annual report, saying it has identified several adjustments to be made to its 2011 results.

The adjustments include changes to its revenue recognition methods, bad debt provisions, taxes and a potential charge from a prior acquisition, the Chinese education company said.

Earlier this month, Ambow said it expects to file its 2011 annual report by May 15, after missing the April 30 deadline.

But on Wednesday, the company said it requires additional time to complete the audit of its statements and that it expects to file the report with the SEC within one month.

Its shares fell 10 percent to $5.06 - their lowest in nine months - on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.