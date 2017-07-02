TOKYO, July 2 Japanese office equipment maker
Konica Minolta Inc plans to acquire U.S. healthcare
firm Ambry Genetics Corp to diversify its business, the Nikkei
daily reported on Sunday.
The acquisition will likely cost around 100 billion yen
($890 million) and be Konica Minolta's most expensive,
reflecting its ambition to branch out into healthcare as its
printer business slows, the business daily reported without
citing sources.
Konica Minolta will partner semi-government fund Innovation
Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) to buy all shares of Ambry, a
private firm that uses genetic data to screen for cancer, the
Nikkei said.
Konica Minolta will own 60 percent of Ambry and INCJ the
remainder, the newspaper reported.
Neither Konica Minolta nor INCJ responded to Reuters'
requests for comment.
($1 = 112.3500 yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing)