BRIEF-Ambu 2013/2014 EBIT up to 198 million crowns
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ambu 2013/2014 EBIT up to 198 million crowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ambu A/S

* 2013/2014 revenue 1.58 billion Danish crowns versus 1.38 billion crowns

* 2013/2014 EBIT 198 million crowns versus 100 million crowns

* 2013/2014 pretax profit 208 million crowns versus 70 million crowns

* Sees organic growth in the region of 7-8 pct in local currencies, and in Danish crowns in the region of 10 pct corresponding to a revenue of about 1.74 billion crowns

* Sees 2014/15 EBIT margin in the region of 12.5-13 pct, at unchanged exchange rates corresponding to about 13.5-14 pct

* Sees 2014/15 free cash flows of about 130-140 million crowns

* Sees 2014/15 leverage of about 2.2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
