FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Ambuja net profit up 6.6 pct, expects recovery post elections
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 25, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

India's Ambuja net profit up 6.6 pct, expects recovery post elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 25 (Reuters) - Indian cement maker Ambuja Cements Ltd reported a forecast-beating 6.6 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher sales, and expects a revival in the economy after ongoing federal elections ending on May 16.

“Although macroeconomic condition remains challenging, construction activity is expected to pick up pace after elections,” the company, India’s third-largest cement maker, said in a statement late on Thursday.

Ambuja, controlled by Switzerland’s Holcim Ltd, the world’s second-largest cement producer, reported a net profit of 5.20 billion rupees ($85.2 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with 4.88 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 3.62 billion rupees according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales for the quarter rose about 4 percent to 26.4 billion rupees from a year earlier. ($1 = 61.0550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.