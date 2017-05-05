UPDATE 2-LafargeHolcim shares jump as Sika boss named as new CEO
* LafargeHolcim had sought new CEO after Syrian scandal (Recasts, adding share prices, analysts)
MUMBAI May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
Analysts have expressed concerns about Ambuja permanently losing market share to rivals, especially in the western and northern parts of India.
A merger with ACC could help Ambuja address these worries and bring about operational and financial efficiencies, which shareholders have been seeking for some time.
Merging the two, both of which are owned by Swiss-based LafargeHolcim Ltd, could enable them to combine their strengths to benefit all stakeholders, Ambuja said. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Alexander Smith)
* LafargeHolcim had sought new CEO after Syrian scandal (Recasts, adding share prices, analysts)
BHUBANESWAR, India, May 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - F our people were killed and two injured when dozens of villagers in eastern India clashed with workers mining sand, police said on Monday, in the latest such incident in the growing conflict over the use of sand in the country.
LONDON, May 22 The pound's retreat below $1.30 helped Britain's main share index outperform European benchmarks on Monday, while individual broker updates sent some stocks lower.