WASHINGTON Dec 20 Movie theater company AMC
Entertainment Holdings Inc will have to divest cinemas
in 15 local markets and sell off most of its holdings in
National Cinemedia LLC in order to complete its purchase of
Carmike Cinemas Inc, the Justice Department said on
Tuesday.
The department's Antitrust Division filed a civil suit in
U.S. District Court on Tuesday to block the proposed $1.2
billion acquisition, saying it would cause competitive harm to
consumers. At the same time it filed a proposed settlement it
said would relieve the competitive harm.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)