FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AMC Networks in talks to buy slice of BBC America -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

AMC Networks in talks to buy slice of BBC America -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc is in talks to take a minority stake in BBC America, the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday cited people familiar with the matter as saying, in a deal that will team two smaller production houses known for high-quality programming.

AMC, known for “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” and BBC America have been in talks for several months, the paper cited the unidentified sources as saying.

Under a deal being discussed, AMC would represent BBC America in distribution negotiations with pay-TV operators, the Journal cited one of the people as saying, giving BBC America the chance to increase its presence in U.S. households and raise the fee it receives from operators.

BBC America’s shows include “Doctor Who” and “Orphan Black.”

AMC and BBC America were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.