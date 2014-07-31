AMC Networks in talks to buy slice of BBC America -WSJ

July 30 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc is in talks to take a minority stake in BBC America, the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday cited people familiar with the matter as saying, in a deal that will team two smaller production houses known for high-quality programming.

AMC, known for “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” and BBC America have been in talks for several months, the paper cited the unidentified sources as saying.

Under a deal being discussed, AMC would represent BBC America in distribution negotiations with pay-TV operators, the Journal cited one of the people as saying, giving BBC America the chance to increase its presence in U.S. households and raise the fee it receives from operators.

BBC America’s shows include “Doctor Who” and “Orphan Black.”

AMC and BBC America were not immediately available for comment.