AMC Networks revenue rises 15.1 percent
August 6, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

AMC Networks revenue rises 15.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc, known for “Mad Men” and “The Walking Dead”, reported a 15.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the inclusion of “BBC America” to its national networks boosted distribution and advertising revenue.

Net income attributable to AMC Networks shareholders rose to $83.0 million, or $1.14 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $58.7 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue rose to $601.1 million from $522.1 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

