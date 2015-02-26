FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AMC Networks' quarterly revenue jumps 40 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

AMC Networks' quarterly revenue jumps 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the cable TV network posted strong growth in its domestic and international businesses.

Net income attributable to AMC’s shareholders rose to $77.6 million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $35.4 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

AMC, known for hits such as “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” said net revenue rose to $609.4 million from $435.2 million. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.