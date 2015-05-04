FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMC Networks revenue rises 27.5 pct
May 4, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

AMC Networks revenue rises 27.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc, known for shows such as “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead”, reported a 27.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as strong demand for its original programming boosted ad sales in its domestic business.

Net income attributable to AMC Networks’ shareholders rose to $120.9 million, or $1.66 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $71.4 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $668.7 million from $524.6 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

