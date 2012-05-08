FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AMC Entertainment in talks with China's Wanda Group -report
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 8, 2012 / 7:12 AM / 5 years ago

AMC Entertainment in talks with China's Wanda Group -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. theater operator AMC Entertainment, which recently shelved its plans to go public, is in talks to sell the company or a significant stake to Wanda Group, one of China’s largest theater owners, the New York Times said citing people briefed on the discussions.

Any deal, whether for the entire company or for a major stake, would value AMC at about $1.5 billion, New York Times said.

The off-and-on discussions began more than a year ago, and became serious after AMC canceled its plans to go public in April, the paper said.

AMC, based in Kansas City, Missouri, scrapped its IPO plan as the operator’s owners raised concerns that market conditions were not ideal for a stock offering.

AMC has been owned since 2004 by an investment group that includes the Apollo Investment Fund, J. P. Morgan Partners, Bain Capital Investors, the Carlyle Group and others, the paper said.

Wanda Group and AMC could not be reached immediately for comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.