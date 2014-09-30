FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's AMMB to sell Indonesian brokerage firm
September 30, 2014

Malaysia's AMMB to sell Indonesian brokerage firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AMMB Holdings said it would sell its entire stake in PT AmCapital Indonesia for 83.7 billion rupiah ($6.9 million) to Taiwan-based broker Yuanta Securities.

AMMB’s disposal of the wholly owned unit, which it considers as a non-core asset, is conditional on approval from regulators in Indonesia and Taiwan, the company said in an announcement to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

For the full statement, please see bit.ly/Znmmjl

1 US dollar = 12,180.0000 rupiah Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
