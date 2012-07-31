FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
A.M. Castle profit misses estimates on higher raw material cost
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

A.M. Castle profit misses estimates on higher raw material cost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.11 vs est $0.29

* Q2 rev up 16 pct to $329.4 mln

July 30 (Reuters) - Specialty metals and plastics distribution company A.M. Castle & Co’s quarterly profit missed analysts’ estimates as cost of raw materials rose and demand softened.

The company posted a net loss of $2.97 million, or 13 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a profit $3.7 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 11 cents per share.

Net sales rose 16 percent to $329.4 million, while cost of materials rose 15 percent.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 29 cents per share, on revenue of $360.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which caters to industries like oil and gas, heavy equipment, industrial goods, construction equipment, retail, marine and automotive, closed at $8.71 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.