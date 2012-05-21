FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Wanda Group says to buy AMC Entertainment Holdings
May 21, 2012 / 2:15 AM / in 5 years

RPT-BRIEF-Wanda Group says to buy AMC Entertainment Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - May 20 (Reuters) - Wanda Group: * Wanda group to acquire AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc * Wanda group says transaction is valued at approximately $2.6 billion * Wanda group says intends to invest up to an additional $500 million in AMC

over time * Wanda group says transaction is not expected to have an impact on employee

levels at AMC * Wanda group says has provided to AMC financing commitments to fully finance

the transaction * Wanda group says has reached an agreement to secure the employment of amc’s

management team

