RPT-BRIEF-Wanda Group says to buy AMC Entertainment Holdings

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - May 20 (Reuters) - Wanda Group: * Wanda group to acquire AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc * Wanda group says transaction is valued at approximately $2.6 billion * Wanda group says intends to invest up to an additional $500 million in AMC

over time * Wanda group says transaction is not expected to have an impact on employee

levels at AMC * Wanda group says has provided to AMC financing commitments to fully finance

the transaction * Wanda group says has reached an agreement to secure the employment of amc’s

management team