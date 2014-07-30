FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMC Networks in talks to buy 50 pct stake in BBC America-Bloomberg
July 30, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

AMC Networks in talks to buy 50 pct stake in BBC America-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Cable TV broadcaster AMC Networks Inc is in talks to buy about 50 percent stake in BBC America, BBC Worldwide’s U.S. channel, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of Britain's public broadcaster, is interested in a partnership that lets BBC America use AMC's advertising sales and distribution network, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1zwBh7g)

AMC, controlled by the Dolan family, is known for airing hit shows such as “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men”.

BBC Worldwide and AMC could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

