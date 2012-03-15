FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMC Networks posts lower 4th-qtr profit
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 6 years

AMC Networks posts lower 4th-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Cable networks company AMC Networks Inc posted a lower fourth-quarter profit as interest expense rose.

Net income from continuing operations, which was spun off by Cablevision System Corp in June last year, was $29 million, or 40 cents per share, compared with $30 million or 43 cents, last year.

Revenue increased 14 percent to $339 million for the quarter.

Analysts, on average, were looking for fourth-quarter earnings of 59 cents per share on revenue of $327.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

