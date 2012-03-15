UPDATE 2-AMC Networks sees higher costs in 2012, shares down

* Q4 EPS $0.41 vs est $0.59

* Q4 revenue $339 mln vs est $327.9 mln

* Shares down 4 pct

March 15 (Reuters) - Cable network AMC Networks Inc said it sees healthy advertising growth in the first quarter, helped by demand for its shows like “The Walking Dead,” but expects higher interest and tax payments throughout the year.

The company said 2012 will continue to see charges related to its spinoff last year from Cablevision Systems, and as it becomes a full taxpayer.

Shares of the New York-based company, which fell as much as 9 percent in early trade, recouped some of the losses to trade at $44.41, down 4 percent, on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The company said the second season of its hit show “The Walking Dead”, which premiered in October, has a larger audience than shows such as “Glee”, “Two and a Half Men”, “CSI” and “30 Rock”.

“On the advertising side, our originals have helped us attract new, quality advertisers to our networks and grow advertising revenue at rates in excess of the overall domestic ad market,” Chief Executive Josh Sapan said on a call with analysts.

The company said its deal with Netflix has also raised the popularity of its shows like “Mad Men.”

In October, AMC signed a licensing agreement with the popular streaming video service that gave Netflix exclusive streaming rights in the United States and Canada to “The Walking Dead.”

In the fourth quarter, the company posted a lower-than-expected profit on higher interest costs related to its spinoff from Cablevision Systems and a programming asset write off of $18 million.

Net income rose to $29.5 million, or 41 cents per share, but was below the 59 cents per share profit analysts were expecting. It was, however, higher than the profit of $19.3 million, or 28 cents per share, it posted a year ago.

Interest expense rose 63 percent to $30.4 million in the quarter.

Revenue increased 14 percent to $339 million, ahead of the $327.9 million analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.