AMC Networks reports 17 percent rise in revenue

Nov 8 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc, home to popular shows such as “Walking Dead” and “Mad Men,” reported a 17 percent rise in revenue on higher income from its national networks.

Net income fell to $36.6 million, or 51 cents per share, in the third quarter from $40 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $332 million from $284 million a year earlier.

Dish Network Corp paid $700 million in cash to settle its four-year old lawsuit with Cablevision SA and AMC last month and resumed broadcasting AMC channels.