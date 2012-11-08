FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMC Networks reports 17 percent rise in revenue
November 8, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

AMC Networks reports 17 percent rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc, home to popular shows such as “Walking Dead” and “Mad Men,” reported a 17 percent rise in revenue on higher income from its national networks.

Net income fell to $36.6 million, or 51 cents per share, in the third quarter from $40 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $332 million from $284 million a year earlier.

Dish Network Corp paid $700 million in cash to settle its four-year old lawsuit with Cablevision SA and AMC last month and resumed broadcasting AMC channels.

