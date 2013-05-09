FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-AMC's first quarter boosted by "The Walking Dead"
May 9, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-AMC's first quarter boosted by "The Walking Dead"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects reporting period to first quarter from fourth in headline and paragraph 1)

May 9 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc reported a stronger first quarter as advertising revenue rose and more people watched the cable operator’s original programs, especially “The Walking Dead”.

Net income rose to $61.5 million, or 85 cents per share, in the quarter, from $43.2 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $382.0 million. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

