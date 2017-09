Feb 27 (Reuters) - Cable TV network AMC Networks Inc reported a 19 percent jump in quarterly revenue as more people watched the latest season of its popular show “The Walking Dead” and continued success of “Breaking Bad.”

The company’s net income rose to $35.4 million, or 49 cents per share, compared with $15.2 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 18.6 percent to $435.2 million.

Advertising revenue rose about 30.9 percent to $205 million.