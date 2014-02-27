FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-"The Walking Dead" mid-season finale helps AMC beat Street
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-"The Walking Dead" mid-season finale helps AMC beat Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Cable TV network AMC Networks Inc reported a 19 percent jump in quarterly revenue that handily beat Street estimates, helped by the popularity of “The Walking Dead.”

The fourth season of “The Walking Dead” was a hit, attracting 12.1 million viewers to its mid-season finale in December. Almost two-thirds of the viewers fell in the 18-49 age bracket, which is much coveted by advertisers.

The show, based on a comic book series by the same name written by Robert Kirkman, also outperformed the winter Olympics on the day of its mid-season premiere in February, according to the Hollywood Reporter. ()

Frank Darabont, who developed “The Walking Dead” and was fired after the first season, filed a lawsuit against AMC in December, claiming he was cheated out of profits.

AMC’s net income rose to $35.4 million, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $15.2 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18.6 percent to $435.2 million. Advertising revenue jumped 30.9 percent to $205 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 77 cents per share on revenue of $418.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AMC has replaced hit shows such as “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men” with “Low Winter Sun,” a Detroit-set crime drama.

The cable network will air the final season of long-running hit “Mad Men” from April to June. Curtains on “Breaking Bad,” about a chemistry teacher who deals in drugs to support his family, went down in September.

AMC shares, which have risen about 5.5 percent since the fourth-season premiere of “The Walking Dead,” closed at $69.61 on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.