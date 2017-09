Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cable TV network AMC Networks Inc reported 16 percent higher quarterly revenue as advertising revenue rose and more people watched its shows such as “Mad Men” and “The Killing.”

Net income tripled to $135.7 million, or $1.87 per share, in the second quarter, from $41.5 million, or 58 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $379.3 million and advertising revenue increased about 14 percent to $147 million.