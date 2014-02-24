FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Minerals Technologies raises bid for Amcol
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Minerals Technologies raises bid for Amcol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Minerals Technologies Inc raised its offer to buy Amcol International Corp to about $1.38 billion.

The offer of $42.50 per share represents a 7 percent discount to Amcol’s Monday close.

U.S.-based Minerals Technologies and France’s Imerys are both bidding for Amcol, a company that owns large reserves of bentonite, a key mineral used in construction and energy industries.

Minerals Technologies had offered to buy Amcol for $42 per share on Feb. 14, topping an offer of $41 per share from Imerys. Three days later Imerys said it remained committed to acquire Amcol for $41 per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.