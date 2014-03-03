FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Minerals Technologies raises Amcol bid for second time to $1.46 bln
March 3, 2014

CORRECTED-Minerals Technologies raises Amcol bid for second time to $1.46 bln

(Corrects name of company from Mineral to Minerals in headline, first and third paragraph)

March 3 (Reuters) - Minerals Technologies raised its offer for Amcol International Corp, a U.S. minerals and materials group, for the second time to $45 per share, or $1.46 billion.

The higher offer comes after Paris-based Imerys S.A. offered to buy Amcol for $42.75 per share on Feb. 26.

Minerals Technologies had previously offered to buy Amcol for $42.50 per share. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

