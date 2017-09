KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Amcorp Properties is developing a $864 million high-rise residential building in a prime district of London in partnership with Singapore-listed Hotel Properties Ltd and British firm Grosvenor Group Ltd.

The proposed development, comprising 72 apartments with 78 basement car parking spaces, will be built on a two-acre site in Kensington, Amcorp said in a stock exchange filing.