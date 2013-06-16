FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Advanced Micro Devices may bounce back with new servers- Barron's
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2013 / 11:47 PM / 4 years ago

Advanced Micro Devices may bounce back with new servers- Barron's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Prospects are looking better for Advanced Micro Devices Inc, the No. 2 maker of microprocessors for personal computers whose revenue fell sharply last year, as computer servers acquired last year in its purchase of tiny startup company SeaMicro bolster results, Barron’s said.

“SeaMicro offers AMD a chance to take share in the mainstream server-computer market, in which Intel sells about 96 percent of the chips,” Barron’s said, citing industry data. “SeaMicro’s technology looks good; its management team, astute; and the market opportunity, promising.”

Barron’s said Dan Niles, an investor with AlphaOne Capital Partners, believes AMD shares could double to over $8 by 2015 if company revenue grows to $7 billion and other sales measurements improve.

Company revenue fell 17 percent last year to $5.4 billion, following gains in 2010 and 2011, Barron’s said. Recent results were hurt by weakening sales of personal computers and strong demand for Intel’s Xeon line of server chips, the newspaper said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.