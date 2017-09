SAN FRANCISCO, July 18 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices reported second-quarter revenue of $1.161 billion and a net loss of $74 million, or a loss of 10 cents a share, as it expands into chips for game consoles and other new markets to offset a shrinking PC industry.

Analysts, on average, had expected second-quarter revenue of $1.108 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.