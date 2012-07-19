FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipmaker AMD's revenue sinks on weaker China, Europe
July 19, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

Chipmaker AMD's revenue sinks on weaker China, Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices posted second-quarter revenue of $1.41 billion and a net pr ofit o f $37 million, or 5 cents a share, as it struggles with a weak global economy and tepid PC sales.

AMD warned last week that its second-quarter revenue could be down 11 percent from the first quarter. On Thursday, it estimated revenue in the current third quarter would fa ll 1 pe r cent from the second quarter, plus or minus 3 percent.

Analysts had forecast that AMD would see $ 1.50 billion in revenue for the current quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

