FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Advanced Micro Devices to build server chips with ARM technology
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

Advanced Micro Devices to build server chips with ARM technology

Noel Randewich

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc plans to use technology from Britain’s ARM Holdings Plc to make energy-efficient processors for servers, a growing business that the troubled chipmaker hopes will help offset the struggling PC industry.

AMD will expand its push into the small but growing microserver market, combining ARM’s architecture typically used in smartphones with the x86 architecture common in servers, Chief Executive Officer Rory Read said on Monday.

“AMD is the only computing company on the planet that’s introducing this ambidextrous architecture spanning both x86 and ARM ecosystems,” he told reporters at an event.

One of Silicon Valley’s oldest chipmakers, AMD is losing money and struggling to redefine itself as consumers increasingly favor tablets over laptops and as manufacturers worried about the economy hold off on building new PCs.

The company, which is a distant No. 2 to top chipmaker Intel Corp, announced this month it would slash 15 percent of its workforce, while devoting more resources to areas outside of its traditional PC business, including communications, industrial and gaming applications.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.