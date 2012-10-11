FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMD says 3rd-quarter revenue to fall 10 pct from second quarter
October 11, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

AMD says 3rd-quarter revenue to fall 10 pct from second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices estimated its third-quarter revenue will decline by 10 percent from the second quarter because of weaker-than-expected demand across all product lines.

The company had previously forecast third-quarter revenue to fall 1 percent, plus or minus 3 percent, from the second quarter.

AMD estimates third-quarter gross margin to be about 31 percent, down from its previous expectation of about 44 percent, due to an inventory write-down of about $100 million.

