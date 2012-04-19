FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipmaker AMD's first-quarter revenue beats Street
April 19, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

Chipmaker AMD's first-quarter revenue beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices posted first-quarter revenue of $1.59 billion and a net loss of $590 million, or 80 cents a share, as it fights to win market share in a personal computer industry dominated by Intel.

It estimated second-quarter revenue would rise 3 percent from the first quarter, plus or minus 3 percent. Analysts had expected AMD to post $1.56 billion in revenue for the first quarter and $1.59 billion for the current quarter, a sequential rise of 2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

