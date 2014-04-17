Chipmaker AMD posts net loss for first quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc posted a net loss for the first-quarter as it struggles to replace dwindling sales of PC chips with processors for game consoles.

The net loss was $20 million, or 3 cents per share, in the March quarter, compared with a loss of $146 million, or 19 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding items, AMD earned 2 cents per share.

Revenue rose 28 percent to $1.40 billion in the first quarter. Analysts on average had expected $1.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Tom Brown)