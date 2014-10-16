FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Advanced Micro Devices cuts 7 percent of workforce
October 16, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

Advanced Micro Devices cuts 7 percent of workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc , a chipmaker struggling to expand beyond its core personal computer market, said on Thursday it was cutting 7 percent of its workforce in a move that would save about $9 million in the fourth quarter and $85 million next year.

The company’s third major round of job cuts since 2011 comes a week after AMD said Chief Executive Rory Read had been replaced by Chief Operating Officer Lisa Su, an unexpected move that sparked speculation about fresh troubles at the chipmaker. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)

