AMD revenue falls 22.7 pct
January 19, 2016 / 9:26 PM / in 2 years

AMD revenue falls 22.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a 22.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue, the sixth straight quarter of decline, as the company struggles with falling demand from PC makers.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $102 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 26, from $364 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $958 million from $1.24 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

