4 months ago
Chipmaker AMD's quarterly loss narrows
May 1, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 4 months ago

Chipmaker AMD's quarterly loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Monday, fueled by demand for its latest Ryzen processors and its graphics chips.

The company's net loss narrowed to $73 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $109 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18.3 percent to $984 million.

AMD is looking to re-establish itself as a viable competitor in the global semiconductor market through its Ryzen processors, targeting the personal computer market, and its Radeon and FirePro graphics processors. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

