RPT--Advanced Micro swings to profit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices reported a third-quarter net profit of $48 million, or 6 cents a share, compared to a net loss of $157 million or 21 cents a share in the year-ago quarter as the chipmaker turns to upcoming game consoles to offset slow demand for personal computers.

AMD said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue was $1.46 billion, compared to $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts on average expected third-quarter revenue of $1.416 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.