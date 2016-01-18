FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amec Foster Wheeler says CEO Brikho steps down
January 18, 2016

Amec Foster Wheeler says CEO Brikho steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc said chief executive Samir Brikho is stepping down, and appointed chief financial officer Ian McHoul as his interim replacement.

The company, which has been struggling with falling oil prices, said 2015 trading was in line with expectations, and that trading for 2016 had started in line with expectations.

Amec, which slashed its dividend by half in November, said McHoul had not put himself forward for the role.

Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

