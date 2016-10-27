Amec Foster to sell assets for 100 mln pounds

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm Amec Foster Wheeler Plc said it agreed to dispose of three assets held for sale for 100 million pounds ($122.17 million) as it aims to reduce debt.

The move comes as weak oil prices put pressure on balance sheets, with companies shedding assets and cutting dividends for survival.

The company said it planned to cut annual costs by 100 million pounds with a reduction in overhead expenses.

Amec said it had identified additional assets and businesses which are now being evaluated as potential candidates for sale. ($1 = 0.8185 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)