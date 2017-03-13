Wood Group offers to buy Amec Foster in deal valued at 2.2 bln pounds

March 13 (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said on Monday it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 bln pounds ($2.69 billion).

The all-stock deal for 5.64 pounds per share represents a 15.3 percent premium to Amec Foster's Friday close of 489.2 pence.

Amec Foster shareholders will receive 0.75 of new Wood Group share for each share held, the company said. ($1 = 0.8184 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)