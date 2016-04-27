FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amec Foster Wheeler appoints Halliburton executive as CEO
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Amec Foster Wheeler appoints Halliburton executive as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler said it has appointed Halliburton executive Jonathan Lewis as chief executive on Wednesday, replacing long-serving CEO Samir Brikho who left unexpectedly in January.

The company also said in a trading update on Wednesday that it expected a slight decline in revenue this year and that net debt was expected to stand at 1 billion pounds ($1.46 billion) at the end of the year, roughly in line with end-2015 levels. Amec said it was confident to halve net debt before June 2017.

The services group halved its dividend last year, cutting spending as its oil markets clients have delayed and cancelled projects due to weak oil prices.

$1 = 0.6865 pounds Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.