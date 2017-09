March 26 (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm Amec Foster Wheeler Plc said it expects like-for-like trading margins to decline modestly in 2015, as customers push for price reductions and on weakness in the global oil and gas market.

Revenue from continuing operations rose marginally to 3.99 billion pounds ($5.95 billion) in 2014. ($1 = 0.6711 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)