Amec Foster Wheeler to sell GPG unit, halve net debt in 15 months

March 10 (Reuters) - British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc said it would sell its Global Power Group unit as it exits some of its non-core assets and halve its net debt in the next 15 months.

Amec said it had net debt of 946 million pounds ($1.34 billion) at the end of 2015.

The company, which replaced its former Chief Executive Samir Brikho in January, said trading profit for the year to Dec. 31 fell to 374 million pounds from 457 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7049 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)