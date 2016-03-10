FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amec Foster Wheeler to sell GPG unit, halve net debt in 15 months
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 10, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

Amec Foster Wheeler to sell GPG unit, halve net debt in 15 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc said it would sell its Global Power Group unit as it exits some of its non-core assets and halve its net debt in the next 15 months.

Amec said it had net debt of 946 million pounds ($1.34 billion) at the end of 2015.

The company, which replaced its former Chief Executive Samir Brikho in January, said trading profit for the year to Dec. 31 fell to 374 million pounds from 457 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7049 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.