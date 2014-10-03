FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Engineering firm Amec expects 'modest' underlying revenue growth
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 3, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

Engineering firm Amec expects 'modest' underlying revenue growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Amec Plc said it expected to see “modest” underlying revenue growth in 2014, but kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

The company said less greenfield activity in some of its key upstream oil and gas markets was partially offsetting strong growth from its clean energy and middle eastern oil & gas businesses.

In August, the company cut its revenue forecast as customers cut back on oil and gas exploration.

Amec reiterated that margins would be slightly lower compared to last year and said profit and cash flows would be weighted to the second half of the year ending Dec. 31. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.