FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amec posts full-year core profits in line with consensus
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 13, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Amec posts full-year core profits in line with consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Amec said on Thursday its full year core profit for 2013 was 343 million pounds, in line with analysts’ expectations, due to a strong performance from its oil and gas business in the North Sea and Middle East.

The company, which provides services and equipment for the oil and gas, mining, nuclear and renewable energy sectors, said its order book was at a record level of 4.1 billion pounds.

Revenue for 2013 was 4 billion pounds. Analyst consensus, provided by the company, had put core profit at 340 million pounds from revenue of 4.1 billion pounds.

The group also confirmed that its offer for foster Wheeler was now a firm, recommended deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.