UPDATE 1-Amedisys posts lower 4th-qtr profit
February 28, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Amedisys posts lower 4th-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $0.15 vs $0.77 a year ago

* Q4 rev $370.7 mln vs $388.7 mln last year

* Sees FY12 EPS $0.95-$1.10

* Sees FY12 rev $1.47 bln to $1.52 bln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Home healthcare provider Amedisys Inc posted a lower quarterly profit hurt by reimbursement cuts and new regulatory requirements.

For fiscal 2012, the company forecast a profit of 95 cents per share to $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion.

Fourth-quarter net income was $4.3 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with $22.1 million, or 77 cents a share, a year ago.

Net service revenue fell about 5 percent to $370.7 million.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company’s shares, which have fallen 64 percent in the last one year, closed at $12.93 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

