FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Amedisys profit falls on Medicare woes
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Amedisys profit falls on Medicare woes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS from cont ops $0.22 vs $0.59 a year ago

* Q1 rev rises 3 pct to $370.8 mln

* Shares fall 10 percent

May 8 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc’s first-quarter profit fell as the home healthcare provider indicated that it would continue to struggle with offsetting the impact of changes in Medicare reimbursement rates.

“Home health experienced substantial Medicare reimbursement cuts in 2011 and 2012, and will continue to face reimbursement pressure in 2013 and beyond,” Chief Executive Bill Borne said on a conference call with analysts.

Shares in the company, which have fallen 55 percent in the last one year, were down 10 percent at $13.21 on Tuesday afternoon, after hitting a low of $13.20 earlier in the day.

The cuts to Medicare reimbursement for 2012 have weighed on the profits of most home healthcare providers, including Gentiva Health Inc and Almost Family.

First-quarter revenue from home health, Amedisys’ biggest division, fell 6 percent to $301.4 million. Gross margins at the division fell 500 basis points to $42.9 percent.

“A number of factors contributed to this gross margin decline in home health, including the reimbursement cut, a slight increase in cost per visit, and face-to-face write offs,” Chief Financial Officer Ron LaBorde said on the call.

The company, which has also been subjected to a series of federal probes regarding its billing practices over the last year, said it was left with 14 percent less in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter.

First-quarter net income from continuing operations fell to $6.5 million, or 22 cents per share, from $16.9 million, or 59 cents per share, a year ago.

Net service revenue rose about 3 percent to $370.8 million.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.