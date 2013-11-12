FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Home healthcare provider Amedisys reports quarterly loss
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Home healthcare provider Amedisys reports quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Home healthcare provider Amedisys Inc reported a quarterly loss, mainly due to a $150 million charge for the tentative settlement of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Results were impacted by soft volume in both our home health and hospice business units and higher costs, primarily in our home health cost of revenue line,” Chief Executive William Borne said in a statement.

The company’s net loss from continuing operations was $90.4 million, or $2.87 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with earnings of $10.4 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 1 cent per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.