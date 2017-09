July 30 (Reuters) - Home health and hospice company Amedisys Inc reported a 38 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit, helped by a fall in operating expenses.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys rose to $8 million, or 25 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $5.8 million, or 18 cents, a year earlier.

Net service revenue fell 3.4 percent to $305 million. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)