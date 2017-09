WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Home healthcare company Amedisys Inc will pay $150 million to resolve allegations that it submitted false billings to Medicare, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Louisiana-based Amedisys between 2008 and 2010 improperly billed for unnecessary services or misrepresented patients’ conditions to boost payments, the department said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha. Editing by Andre Grenon)