March 11 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc forecast earnings for the current quarter that fell short of analysts’ expectations, saying a severe winter had hurt demand.

The company’s shares fell 6 percent to $13.35 in premarket trading.

American Eagle said it expects to break even on a per-share basis in the first quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 13 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.